Browns to Meet With Deshaun Watson About Potential Trade

The Cleveland Browns are making their pitch for Deshaun Watson.

The Cleveland Browns have added themselves to the list of potential landing spots of Deshaun Watson. The Houston Texans quarterback is scheduled to meet with the Browns today, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson.

Watson would like to meet with any team interested in trading for him before waiving his no-trade clause. Cleveland joins the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers as teams to meet with him.

"They will work to sell him on their vision for him as a potential trade acquisition once the NFL free agency period opens," Wilson writes.

The Browns still have Baker Mayfield under contract for this season and have stated prior they are looking at Mayfield as their starting quarterback. That being said, it's hard to imagine they would keep both Watson and Mayfield on the roster together for a season.

Cleveland did lose Jarvis Landry, who was released this week, but traded for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper prior to free agency. 

The AFC North would include Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson if a trade were to happen.

