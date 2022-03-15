Financial Details of Mitchell Trubisky's Contract Released

The details are out on the Pittsburgh Steelers deal with Mitchell Trubisky.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on a two-year contract worth up to

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Trubisky's contract has a base salary of $14.25 million over the two years. However, the deal is worth up to $27 million with incentives.

Nearly $13 million in incentives leaves reason to believe the Steelers have starting expectations for Trubisky. He'll compete with Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins and a fourth quarterback for the starting job.

The Steelers could still draft a quarterback with the potential to start in 2022. As of now, it could be assumed Trubisky is the early front-runner in Pittsburgh's mind.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Signing Center Mason Cole

Steelers Re-Sign Chuks Okorafor

Mitchell Trubisky Responds to Steelers Signing

Browns Release WR Jarvis Landry

Terrell Edmunds Will Test Free Agency

Steelers Re-Sign CB Ahkello Witherspoon