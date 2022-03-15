Skip to main content
Player(s)
Mitchell Trubisky
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Financial Details of Mitchell Trubisky's Contract Released

The details are out on the Pittsburgh Steelers deal with Mitchell Trubisky.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on a two-year contract worth up to  

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Trubisky's contract has a base salary of $14.25 million over the two years. However, the deal is worth up to $27 million with incentives. 

Nearly $13 million in incentives leaves reason to believe the Steelers have starting expectations for Trubisky. He'll compete with Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins and a fourth quarterback for the starting job.

The Steelers could still draft a quarterback with the potential to start in 2022. As of now, it could be assumed Trubisky is the early front-runner in Pittsburgh's mind.

