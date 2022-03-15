Financial Details of Mitchell Trubisky's Contract Released
The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on a two-year contract worth up to
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Trubisky's contract has a base salary of $14.25 million over the two years. However, the deal is worth up to $27 million with incentives.
Nearly $13 million in incentives leaves reason to believe the Steelers have starting expectations for Trubisky. He'll compete with Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins and a fourth quarterback for the starting job.
The Steelers could still draft a quarterback with the potential to start in 2022. As of now, it could be assumed Trubisky is the early front-runner in Pittsburgh's mind.
