Steelers Sign Defensive Tackle From Saints Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed defensive tackle Montravius Adams from the New Orleans Saints practice squad, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Adams played in five games this season, including one start, and has recorded seven tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass deflection. He's played in 50 career games, including four starts.

Since the Steelers signed Adams from the Saints' practice squad, he'll be on the active roster for at least three weeks. Pittsburgh elevated defensive tackle Daniel Archibong during the last two games and surprisingly made Isaiah Buggs inactive against the Bengals.

Cam Heyward played nose in his place with Isaiahh Loudermilk starting at defensive tackle.

