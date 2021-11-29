Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers Sign Defensive Tackle From Saints Practice Squad

    The Pittsburgh Steelers add defensive line help.
    Author:

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed defensive tackle Montravius Adams from the New Orleans Saints practice squad, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

    Adams played in five games this season, including one start, and has recorded seven tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass deflection. He's played in 50 career games, including four starts. 

    Since the Steelers signed Adams from the Saints' practice squad, he'll be on the active roster for at least three weeks. Pittsburgh elevated defensive tackle Daniel Archibong during the last two games and surprisingly made Isaiah Buggs inactive against the Bengals. 

    Cam Heyward played nose in his place with Isaiahh Loudermilk starting at defensive tackle.

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Chase Claypool: Boom or Bust

    Read More

    Steelers Super Bowl Champ Calls Out Devin Bush

    Changes Could be Coming for Steelers

    Cam Heyward Reacts to Loss to Bengals

    Ben Roethlisberger on Staying in Game Despite Blowout

    Cam Heyward Says He Was Not Coming Out of Bengals Game

    USATSI_16888628_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Sign Defensive Tackle From Saints Practice Squad

    just now
    USATSI_17249701_168388034_lowres
    AllSteelers+

    Chase Claypool: Boom or Bust

    55 minutes ago
    USATSI_16833860_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Former Steelers Super Bowl Champ Calls Out Devin Bush

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17250267_168388034_lowres
    News

    Changes Could be Coming for Steelers

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17250437_168388034_lowres
    News

    Cam Heyward Reacts to Loss to Bengals

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17251080_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ben Roethlisberger on Staying in Game Despite Blowout

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_13483556_168388034_lowres
    News

    Cam Heyward Says He Was Not Coming Out of Bengals Game

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17069262_168388034_lowres
    News

    Pat Freiermuth Being Evaluated for Concussion After Bengals Game

    21 hours ago