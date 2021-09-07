September 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI TIXSI.com
Search

Steelers Sign Three to Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers also placed Rico Bussey on the Practice Squad Injured List.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed defensive end Henry Mondeaux, linebacker Delontae Scott and wide receiver Tyler Vaughns to their practice squad. 

Mondeaux was released by the team last week after the Steelers traded with the Seattle Seahawks for cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon. He went unclaimed on waivers, allowing Pittsburgh to add him back to the practice squad. 

Vaughns is an undrafted rookie who spent the summer with the Indianapolis Colts. He played at USC, catching 222 receptions for 2,810 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Scott was an undrafted free agent in 2020 who was signed by the Green Bay Packers. He played at SMU, recording 97 tackles, 36 of them for a loss, with 18 sacks and five forced fumbles in college.

To make room for the additional player, the Steelers also placed wide receiver Rico Bussey on the Practice Squad Injured List. Bussey was a preseason standout who made noise working with backup quarterback Dwayne Haskins. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Steelers Preparing With Full Roster for Week 1

Mike Tomlin 'Optimistic' on T.J. Watt Deal

Steelers Expect T.J. Watt to Play Week 1

Steelers Release Week 1 Depth Chart

Steelers Name 2021 Captains

Tunch Ilkin Passes Away After Battle With ALS

What to Know About Ahkello Witherspoon

Evaluating Ahkello Witherspoon Trade

What's Next? Steelers Roster Isn't Set

Jordan Berry Finds New Home in NFL

USATSI_13327845_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign Three to Practice Squad

2021_OTAs_0610ce_1314
News

Steelers Preparing With Full Roster for Week 1

USATSI_11320343_168388034_lowres
News

Mike Tomlin 'Optimistic' of T.J. Watt Deal

USATSI_15343030_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Expect T.J. Watt to Play Week 1

USATSI_16604913_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers 2021 Season Preview

Steelers helmet
News

Steelers Release Week 1 Depth Chart

2021_OTA_0525ce_0450
News

Steelers Name 2021 Captains

Ej3lKeqXsAAZhPN
News

Steelers' Tunch Ilkin Passes Away From ALS