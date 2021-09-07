Steelers Sign Three to Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers also placed Rico Bussey on the Practice Squad Injured List.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed defensive end Henry Mondeaux, linebacker Delontae Scott and wide receiver Tyler Vaughns to their practice squad.

Mondeaux was released by the team last week after the Steelers traded with the Seattle Seahawks for cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon. He went unclaimed on waivers, allowing Pittsburgh to add him back to the practice squad.

Vaughns is an undrafted rookie who spent the summer with the Indianapolis Colts. He played at USC, catching 222 receptions for 2,810 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Scott was an undrafted free agent in 2020 who was signed by the Green Bay Packers. He played at SMU, recording 97 tackles, 36 of them for a loss, with 18 sacks and five forced fumbles in college.

To make room for the additional player, the Steelers also placed wide receiver Rico Bussey on the Practice Squad Injured List. Bussey was a preseason standout who made noise working with backup quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Steelers Preparing With Full Roster for Week 1

Mike Tomlin 'Optimistic' on T.J. Watt Deal

Steelers Expect T.J. Watt to Play Week 1

Steelers Release Week 1 Depth Chart

Steelers Name 2021 Captains

Tunch Ilkin Passes Away After Battle With ALS

What to Know About Ahkello Witherspoon

Evaluating Ahkello Witherspoon Trade

What's Next? Steelers Roster Isn't Set

Jordan Berry Finds New Home in NFL