Steelers Add Matt Corral to Pro Day Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly at Ole Miss Pro Day today instead of schools like Ohio State. Head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert were both in attendance for their third quarterback showing of the week.

The Steelers head coach-GM duo started at home, checking out Kenny Pickett at Pitt's Pro Day Monday. Then, the two traveled to Liberty to watch Malik Willis, and take him out to dinner the night before. And now, they're in Mississippi getting their first offseason look at Matt Corral.

Corral was considered one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL Draft before suffering an ankle injury in the Rebels' bowl game. He did not play in the Senior Bowl and did not participate at the NFL Combine.

The Steelers weren't the only team getting a glance of Corral. The Panthers, Falcons and Cowboys also had head coaches in attendance, as well as other offensive coordinators and scouts from around the league.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Interested in Three Free Agent Safeties

Steelers Interested in Baker Mayfield, What's Next for Pittsburgh?

Are Steelers Trading Up for Malik Willis?

Report: Steelers Interested in Signing Baker Mayfield

Steelers Best Safety Options If Terrell Edmunds Walks

When Will Steelers Sign Tyrann Mathieu?