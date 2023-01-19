Steelers Could Still Add Byron Leftwich to Coaching Staff

The opportunity could present itself for the Pittsburgh Steelers to still hire Byron Leftwich.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their decision and will keep Matt Canada as offensive coordinator for the 2023 season. At the same time, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fired their OC Byron Leftwhich, who could still find his way onto the Steelers’ coaching staff this offseason.

Leftwich was a hot candidate in 2022 for the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching job before deciding to stay in Tampa Bay. At the time, the Bucs offense was coming off a phenomenal season where they ranked second in the league in points per game.

Fast forward to now, Tampa Bay finished 25th in PPG, one spot ahead of the Steelers. Leftwich is out of a job, and the question has be there on whether or not he’ll get another one as an offensive coordinator this year.

Leftwich will likely explore the market and see what offers, if any, come out of his time as a free agent. However, if he doesn’t sign anywhere, it wouldn’t be a bad idea for the Steelers to explore an open position for him,

Pittsburgh could offer Leftwich a senior assistant position like they did Brian Flores. He’ll work primarily with one group of players and help contribute to game planning on the offensive side of the ball.

Is it a replacement for Matt Canada? No, at least not immediately. This does, however, give the Steelers a backup plan if their view on Canada changes at the end of next season.

From what sources have told All Steelers, the team has never had the intention of firing Canada.

It also allows Leftwich to rebuild his reputation before exploring bigger jobs again. Flores is being considered for a number of defensive coordinator and head coaching jobs after a year in Pittsburgh. Leftwich could find himself in the same boat next offseason.

It likely won’t be a move for some time, but if the opportunity presents itself, it should be a strong option for the Steelers.

