Steelers Players Showing Support for Kenny Pickett in College Showdown

PITTSBURGH -- Walking through the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room there were a few Kenny Pickett jerseys, but none of them were NFL uniforms. Instead, it was Pickett jerseys from Pitt, hanging outside of other players' lockers.

Why? Because good teammates support each other - or each other's college when they battle with their rivals.

Pitt, Pickett's home for the last five years, is set to take on West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl for the first time in 11 years. Not everyone is behind the support of the Panthers, but a few guys are headed to the game and wearing Pickett jerseys to show their support for the home team.

Zach Gentry said there's a number of players headed to the game with Pickett on Thursday night, and they all expect to wear his college jersey.

Not everyone is behind the support. Karl Joseph is a West Virginia alumni and chances are he's not showing up to the game in a Pitt jersey. Pat Freiermuth wouldn't be able to walk onto Penn State's campus if he supported the Panthers so he's out as well.

Gentry, Benny Snell and Mason Cole seem like definites. There are probably a few others on board with the idea as well.

A jam-packed North Shore is going to have a few Steelers in attendance as well for this college football showdown.

