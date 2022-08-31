Steelers LB T.J. Watt Addresses Controversial Cut Block Leading to Knee Injury

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers fans held their breath during the team's final preseason game against the Detroit Lions. In the first half, star outside linebacker T.J. Watt was the victim of an awkward cut block from Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson. Watt hurt his knee and exited the game after testing the knee with a couple more plays.

While he and head coach Mike Tomlin said that the injury isn't significant, it fueled a debate about cut blocking, which can devastating knee injuries if not done carefully. Watt said there's no hard feelings toward Hockenson, who apologized after the play.

"It's a completely legal play," Watt said. "I don't have much to say about it. If there were a few words exchanged, it was something like 'I'm sorry, I had to do that.' I didn't really have any words to say back to him or any frustration or anything."

Watt reiterated that the move is perfectly legal and said that, until the league outlaws cut blocking, it's up to him as a pass rusher to find a way around it. The problem is, Watt hasn't found a good enough solution to avoid being injured on a play like that again.

"Like I said, it is a legal block so I can't be too upset," Watt said. "But it's also one of those things where I don't know what I can do differently in that situation. ... Honestly I haven't come up with a good solution because if I try to hurdle the guy and he doesn't go low it's a whole different story too."

He doesn't want anyone to hold back when playing, however. Even though it was a preseason game, Watt didn't ask that offensive players stop using cut blocks, an effective way of neutralizing overwhelming rushers. He thinks there's one way to play - full speed and without reservations.

"I love this game," Watt said. "I'll never short-change the game, whether it's preseason or regular season. And that's why, when the switch flips on, I don't care if it's preseason or not. You're just playing football."

