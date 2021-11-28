Steelers Get Swept by Bengals in Week 12 Blowout

The Pittsburgh Steelers lose their second matchup with the Bengals.

The Pittsburgh Steelers fall to the Cincinnati Bengals for the second time this season, falling 41-10 in Week 12.

The Steelers trailed from the jump after the Bengals drove 71 yards to score an opening-drive touchdown on a Joe Burrow run. From there, it didn't stop as Pittsburgh fell behind 31-3 at halftime.

The Bengals offense torched the Steelers defense in the opening half, accumulating 261 yards and 24 points. Burrow complete 14 of 16 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown to an interception. Joe Mixon rushes 20 times for a first half career-high 117 yards and a touchdown.

The Bengals finished off the first half with an interception returned for a touchdown by Mike Hilton, who played the last four years with the Steelers.

The second half didn't change as the Bengals scored another 10 points before the Steelers scored their first touchdown of the game with 3:05 left in the fourth quarter.

Roethlisberger finished with 263 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Najee Harris rushed eight times for 23 yards.

On defense, Minkah Fitzpatrick came up with his first interception of the season. Joe Schobert led the team with 11 tackles.

Steelers vs. Bengals Team Stats

The Steelers move to 5-5-1 and head back home to host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13. Pittsburgh is 1-2 in the AFC North heading into their first Ravens matchup.

