Steelers Add Three More Players to Practice Squad

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have added three more players to their practice squad, bringing their total to 11, the team announced. Defensive back Mark Gilbert, tight end Justin Rigg and linebacker Chapelle Russell will join the eight practice squad players the Steelers acquired yesterday. They have room for five more players on the practice squad.

Gilbert is already somewhat familiar with Pittsburgh after spending part of the 2021 season on the Steelers' practice squad. He has since spent time with the Detroit Lions. He appeared in eight games for them last season, recording three tackles and a forced fumble.

Rigg spent this preseason with the Cincinnati Bengals with a three-yard touchdown reception in the preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams being among his highlights. Rigg is a rookie and he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Bengals this spring.

Russell, who's entering his third NFL season, appeared in 16 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars last year. He started once and amassed 14 tackles. He was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 241st overall in 2020. Russell spent the majority of that season on the practice squad.

