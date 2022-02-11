T.J. Watt Wins 2021 Defensive Player of the Year

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has been named the NFL's 2021 Defensive Player of the Year. His first after being named a finalist the last three seasons.

Watt tied the NFL's single-season sack record, recording 22.5 as he led the league for a second-straight season. He played just 15 games. He was one of two players in NFL history to record 20 sacks in 14 or fewer games and the 12th to have 20 sacks in a season.

2021 Stats: 64 tackles, 22.5 sacks, 21 TFL, 5 FF, 3 FR, 7 PD

Watt is the eighth Steelers player to win Defensive Player of the Year. Safety Troy Polamalu won it last in 2010 and linebacker James Harrison won it in 2008.

Watt was also named the Pro Football Writers of America, NFL 101 Awards and Sporting News Defensive Player of the Year.

