    October 20, 2021
    Steelers LB T.J. Watt Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

    The Pittsburgh Steelers' late-game hero has been named Defensive Player of the Week.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt was named the AFC's Week 6 Defensive Player of the Week after his efforts against the Seattle Seahawks. 

    Watt racked-up seven tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, three pass deflections and a game-sealing forced fumble in overtime. 

    The NFL's highest-paid defender got to Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith twice in overtime, the second time setting up Chris Boswell for a game-winning field goal off a forced fumble.

    This season, Watt has accumulated seven sacks and three forced fumbles. This is his fourth AFC Defensive Player of the Week award, the last coming in Week 2 of the 2020 season. 

