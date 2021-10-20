Steelers LB T.J. Watt Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt was named the AFC's Week 6 Defensive Player of the Week after his efforts against the Seattle Seahawks.
Watt racked-up seven tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, three pass deflections and a game-sealing forced fumble in overtime.
The NFL's highest-paid defender got to Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith twice in overtime, the second time setting up Chris Boswell for a game-winning field goal off a forced fumble.
This season, Watt has accumulated seven sacks and three forced fumbles. This is his fourth AFC Defensive Player of the Week award, the last coming in Week 2 of the 2020 season.
