T.J. Watt Scouts Browns Run Game Ahead of Week 17 Matchup

This is what the Pittsburgh Steelers expect from the Cleveland Browns run game.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers know the Cleveland Browns are going to rely heavily on their run game in Week 17.

With an injured quarterback in Baker Mayfield, the Steelers are hoping to put pressure on Cleveland's passing game, but understand the Browns are a run-first football team.

"It’s the identity of that team," T.J. Watt said. "It’s gritty. The O-line moves guys off the ball, and they love to run the ball. They have guys that can be very physical in the run game and then 27 (Hunt) can also catch the ball out of the backfield and do some of the draw things. It doesn’t really matter who is at running back for them. They can run the ball and do it effectively. Those two guys make the job that much easier for them, so it will be a tough task for us."

The Steelers are thin at inside linebacker, but feel confident in their depth against the Browns.

Watt also saw points in the team's Week 16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs that leaves encouragement in their run defense, and spoke about how the pressure of the playoffs adds another boost.

The Browns rushes for just 96 yards against the Steelers in Week 8, including 16 rushes for 61 yards from Nick Chubb.

