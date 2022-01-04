T.J. Watt on How 'Special' Heinz Field Was for Ben Roethlisberger's Final Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers wanted to win to keep their playoff hopes alive, but the team had an extra spark when they took the field at Heinz Field one last time this season.

Throughout the week, the Steelers locker room felt pretty normal. There wasn't extra focus on winning for Ben Roethlisberger or his possible departure. That was until they took the field.

"Everything was pretty calm and collected throughout this whole week and pregame. Pretty normal," T.J. Watt said. "Until you walked outside and felt the energy.

"All the seven jerseys and all the seven signs. It was truly an atmosphere that I've never felt here before. It was really really special. The fans made it so amazing for him and I appreciative that they were able to do that for him. It was a special night."

That energy was felt throughout the game as the crowd continued to chant "Thank you, Ben" and show their love for the quarterback. And for his teammates, they felt and enjoyed every second of No. 7's final moments.

"It's special," Watt described the response of the crowd. "You pour so much into this. So much goes into this. So much goes on behind the scenes. The sacrifices for not just yourself, but your family. When people truly take a moment to acknowledge it and appreciate it like tonight, I don't think people truly understand how special it was not only for him but for us to see how well he was received and treated. Pittsburgh is a really really special place and tonight was a great night to show that."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Send Big Ben Off With One Final Win at Heinz Field

Najee Harris Breaks Franco Harris' Rookie Rushing Record

Antonio Brown Predicts Ben Roethlisberger's Career Will Not End

Report: Antonio Brown Left Game After Argument Over His Health

Antonio Brown Leaves Mid-Game After Taking Uniform Off on Sideline



Buccaneers Release Antonio Brown After Leaving Mid-Game