Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    T.J. Watt on How 'Special' Heinz Field Was for Ben Roethlisberger's Final Game

    The crowd, the atmosphere, the love - the entire Pittsburgh Steelers team felt the energy at Heinz Field.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers wanted to win to keep their playoff hopes alive, but the team had an extra spark when they took the field at Heinz Field one last time this season. 

    Throughout the week, the Steelers locker room felt pretty normal. There wasn't extra focus on winning for Ben Roethlisberger or his possible departure. That was until they took the field. 

    "Everything was pretty calm and collected throughout this whole week and pregame. Pretty normal," T.J. Watt said. "Until you walked outside and felt the energy.

    "All the seven jerseys and all the seven signs. It was truly an atmosphere that I've never felt here before. It was really really special. The fans made it so amazing for him and I appreciative that they were able to do that for him. It was a special night."

    That energy was felt throughout the game as the crowd continued to chant "Thank you, Ben" and show their love for the quarterback. And for his teammates, they felt and enjoyed every second of No. 7's final moments. 

    "It's special," Watt described the response of the crowd. "You pour so much into this. So much goes into this. So much goes on behind the scenes. The sacrifices for not just yourself, but your family. When people truly take a moment to acknowledge it and appreciate it like tonight, I don't think people truly understand how special it was not only for him but for us to see how well he was received and treated. Pittsburgh is a really really special place and tonight was a great night to show that."

    Read More

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Steelers Send Big Ben Off With One Final Win at Heinz Field

    Najee Harris Breaks Franco Harris' Rookie Rushing Record

    Antonio Brown Predicts Ben Roethlisberger's Career Will Not End

    Report: Antonio Brown Left Game After Argument Over His Health

    Antonio Brown Leaves Mid-Game After Taking Uniform Off on Sideline

    Buccaneers Release Antonio Brown After Leaving Mid-Game

    USATSI_17449598_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ben Roethlisberger Takes One Final Lap Around Heinz Field

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17449597_168388034_lowres
    News

    T.J. Watt on How 'Special' Heinz Field Was for Ben Roethlisberger's Final Game

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17448786_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ben Roethlisberger Says Thank You to Steelers Fans

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17448787_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Send Ben Roethlisberger Off With a Win, Defeating Browns in Week 17

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17413010_168388034_lowres
    News

    Najee Harris Breaks Franco Harris' Rookie Rushing Record

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_16741796_168388034_lowres
    News

    Browns Inactives vs. Steelers

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_16621915_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers Inactives vs. Browns

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_9805505_168388034_lowres
    News

    Antonio Brown Predicts Ben Roethlisberger’s Career Might Not Be Over

    14 hours ago