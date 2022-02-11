Skip to main content
Player(s)
T.J. Watt, J.J. Watt
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Watt Brothers Share Moment on Stage After T.J. Wins DPOY Award

The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker took home his first Defensive Player of the Year award.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt was named the NFL's 2021 Defensive Player of the Year, and to make the moment even more special, his brother J.J. presented him the award.

After the announcement, the two Watt brothers shared a long hug on stage before Watt made his speech. 

Watt tied the NFL's single-season sack record, recording 22.5 as he led the league for a second-straight season. He became the eighth Steelers player to win Defensive Player of the Year. Safety Troy Polamalu won it last in 2010 and linebacker James Harrison won it in 2008.

