Will Kenny Pickett Start Over Mitchell Trubisky?

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added a quarterback in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and who they selected raised immediate questions to their plans this season.

Coming into the NFL Draft, many believed Mitchell Trubisky was the lock for the starting job this season. Then, if either Desmond Ridder or Malik Willis were ready in 2023, the team would re-evaluate their options.

Now, things are different. Pittsburgh drafted Kenny Pickett, who is believed to be the most pro-ready rookie in this year's quarterback class. Which immediately raised the question, will he start in year one?

