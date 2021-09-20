Steelers' Tyson Alualu Sends Message Following Ankle Surgery

The Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle was injured during the team's Week 2 loss to the Raiders.

Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Tyson Alualu sent a message to the team and the fans following surgery to repair a fractured ankle suffered in Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Through the ups and downs, ITS ALWAYS LOVE 🤟🏽," Alualu wrote. "Truly Blessed with the greatest people around me. So Grateful for all the love, support and prayers sent this way."

According to reports, Alualu will miss the remainder of the season due to the injury. The 12-year veteran re-signed with the Steelers this offseason after initially agreeing to a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is his fifth season with the team.

The Steelers suffered three injuries during their Week 2 loss. Linebacker T.J. Watt and wide receiver Diontae Johnson are also being evaluated after leaving the field early against Las Vegas.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

