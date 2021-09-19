Report: Steelers NT Tyson Alualu to Miss Season With Ankle Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin provided an update on the injury.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Tyson Alualu suffered an ankle fracture that will keep him sidelined for "some time," according to head coach Mike Tomlin.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac then reported Alualu will miss remainder of the season and have surgery on the injury.

Alualu left during the first quarter of the Steelers' loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He remained down on the field for several minutes before being carted to the locker room. Soon after, the team announced he would not return.

The Steelers are already dealing with injuries on the defensive line. Defensive end Stephon Tuitt started the season on Injured Reserve without a timetable on his return and Carlos Davis was inactive in Week 2 due to a knee injury.

Pittsburgh turned to rookie Isaiahh Loudermilk and third-year lineman Isaiah Buggs to replace Alualu against the Raiders.

Linebacker T.J. Watt and wide receiver Diontae Johnson were also injured in the game.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

