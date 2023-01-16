Steelers Rumored to Wait for Byron Leftwich Before Firing Matt Canada

The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting on the right hire to replace Matt Canada.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been too quiet about the future of Matt Canada and their decision about offensive coordinator.

To this point, the Steelers have said nothing on whether or not they will stick of switch OCs this offseason. As of now, Canada is set to stay in the position for another season, the last of his contract, but there's now a rumor floating around that the team is waiting for their top candidate.

Leftwich could be on his way out of Tampa Bay after the Buccaneers' season ends, but as of now, they remain in the postseason hunt.

Leftwich played for the Steelers in 2008 as the backup to Ben Roethlisberger. He began coaching in as an intern with the Arizona Cardinals in 2016 and has since worked his way as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said the team will operate slower than most during the initial stages of the offseason, and waiting for the right candidate to replace Canada could be why. All Steelers Talk also theorized the possible replacement of Canada for the correct hire, if that candidate becomes available.

