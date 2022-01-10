Skip to main content
Steelers Start Wildcard Week Early

The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking no days off.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are done with Victory Mondays for the remainder of the season. Now, it's all work as they try to march through the NFL playoffs.

The Steelers usually take Mondays off to work on their bodies and relax before beginning preparation for the upcoming opponent. But after squeezing into the postseason as the No. 7 seed, Pittsburgh is back in the building early to start the week. 

"Back to business," Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud said. "It was fun, energized, relieved. We get to the playoffs. But now you've got to be ten-tones and let's go to work, a lot more to be done attitude."

The players started the week with a team meeting as they begin planning for the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Pittsburgh will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to play Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET. They're scheduled to practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, but will likely spend extra time at the practice facility throughout the week.

"Let's start the process. Let's start preparing early," McCloud said. "We just don't want to go home now."

