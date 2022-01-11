Steelers Pull Off Pure Insanity
At no point throughout the Week 18 weekend did the Pittsburgh Steelers, their fans, or the media have any time to take a breathe of relief. And when it was finally over, it was too late to even realize what happened.
So, let's talk about it.
Will the NFL give T.J. Watt the sack he deserves? This is when you should expect a decision and find out what that decision will likely be.
Najee Harris' one-handed snag on the game-winning drive wasn't the only crucial part of the Steelers' victory. Time to talk about some unsung heroes.
And, of course, the Kansas City Chiefs. Can this one turn out differently?
Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
Read More
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Steelers Start Wildcard Week Early
Steelers Gathered With Nerves to Watch Raiders vs. Chargers
Steelers Open as Major Underdogs in Wildcard Round vs. Chiefs
Five Thoughts: The Steelers Are Playoff Bound
Steelers Earn Final AFC Playoff Spot
Ben Roethlisberger Petitions for NFL to Give T.J. Watt Another Sack
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook