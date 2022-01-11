Skip to main content
Steelers Pull Off Pure Insanity

The unimaginable got the Pittsburgh Steelers in and then the unheard of nearly kept them out.

At no point throughout the Week 18 weekend did the Pittsburgh Steelers, their fans, or the media have any time to take a breathe of relief. And when it was finally over, it was too late to even realize what happened. 

So, let's talk about it. 

Will the NFL give T.J. Watt the sack he deserves? This is when you should expect a decision and find out what that decision will likely be. 

Najee Harris' one-handed snag on the game-winning drive wasn't the only crucial part of the Steelers' victory. Time to talk about some unsung heroes. 

And, of course, the Kansas City Chiefs. Can this one turn out differently?

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

