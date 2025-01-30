Report: Steelers to Cut Veteran LB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to reshape a few positions on the defensive side of the ball, and are looking for a bit of youth movement in 2025. And one player could be on his way out to make room for that transition.
According to Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline, the Steelers are considering outside linebacker Preston Smith as a potential cap casualty, ending a short run with Pittsburgh after just 10 games.
"On Tuesday, I was told by people close to the situation that Preston Smith will be a cap casualty and is expected to be cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers," Pauline said. "Smith, a nine-year veteran, signed a four-year, $52 million deal with his former club, the Green Bay Packers, in 2022. The Packers traded Smith to the Steelers in November last year for a seventh-round pick. His cap number the final two years of his deal is projected to be around $27.5 million according to Spotrac. Based on my conversations, l’d say there’s a 99 percent chance Smith gets cut by the Steelers."
Smith, 32, was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Steelers at the deadline and played in eight games with Pittsburgh, recording 13 tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
The Steelers will be looking at the entire defense this offseason, and are expected to have roughly $52 million in available cap space, according to OverTheCap. Team President Art Rooney II told the media recently that he wants to address the defensive run game this offseason, which isn't Smith's specialty, only adding to the belief a cut could happen.
Pittsburgh will be able to begin changing their roster the day after the Super Bowl. Last year, they released three players - Mitch Trubisky, Presley Harvin and Mason Cole - the first day of the offseason.
