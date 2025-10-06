NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 6 (Broncos, 49ers, Pats Make Statement)
What a week in the NFL!
The upsets began on Thursday night with Mac Jones and the San Francisco 49ers taking down the Los Angeles Rams and they continued in a big way into Sunday.
The Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots and Washington Commanders all won as moneyline underdogs, shifting the playoff picture in both the AFC and the NFC.
Plus, there's been a ton of movement in the Super Bowl odds, as Denver, San Francisco and Washington have all jumped to +2000 or better. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens' season is hanging in the balance after a fourth loss in five games in Week 5.
A lot has changed in the NFL, as there is no longer an undefeated team in the NFL after Buffalo and Philly lost in Week 5.
Each week, I'll be power ranking every NFL team based on the odds to win the Super Bowl in the 2025 season. Here's a look at who is up and who is down after Sunday's Week 5 action.
NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
1. Detroit Lions (+700) Last Week: No. 3
Detroit completely shut down the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5, and it has now won four games in a row after a tough loss to Green Bay in Week 1.
The Lions are serious contenders for the No. 1 seed in the NFC and now the No. 2 team in the latest Super Bowl odds. They take the No. 1 spot after Week 5.
2. Philadelphia Eagles (+900) LW: No. 1
The Eagles finally lost a game that Jalen Hurts started and finished, blowing a double-digit lead to the Denver Broncos in Week 5. Saquon Barkley handled just six carries in the game, as the Eagles' offense continues to look disjointed.
I still think this team is a contender, and it has a great bounce-back spot against the New York Giants in Week 6.
3. Buffalo Bills (+425) LW: No. 2
Buffalo was upset was a massive favorite on Sunday night, but it remains the favorite to win the Super Bowl. Despite that, losing to the Patriots could make the AFC East much more interesting in the 2025 season.
4. San Francisco 49ers (+1700) LW: No. 9
The 49ers are 3-0 with Mac Jones at quarterback this season and 4-1 overall, knocking off the Rams as 8.5-point underdogs in Week 5. San Fran has wins over Seattle, Arizona and Los Angeles, putting it in a prime spot to win the NFC West.
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2200) LW: No. 5
Baker Mayfield and the Bucs keep winning close games, and this offense is one of the best in the league -- even with Mike Evans and Bucky Irving out.
Tampa shot up from +2500 to +2200 to win the Super Bowl after beating Seattle.
6. Kansas City Chiefs (+850) LW: No. 8
The Chiefs have a chance to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night to move to 3-2 and in a tie record wise atop the AFC West. Who would've thought?
7. Green Bay Packers (+850) LW: No. 7
The Packers were on a bye in Week 5.
8. Los Angeles Rams (+1800) LW: No. 4
The Rams squandered a huge chance in the NFC West, losing to a banged-up San Fran team in Week 5. Now, Los Angeles needs to make up some ground in the coming weeks.
However, Matthew Stafford has been on fire in 2025 and this offense is one of the better units in the NFC.
9. Washington Commanders (+1900) LW: No. 15
Jayden Daniels is back, and so are the Commanders. They've jumped from +2500 to +1900 to win the Super Bowl after an impressive road win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
10. Denver Broncos (+1900) LW: No. 16
Denver's Super Bowl odds made a massive jump after upsetting the Eagles, going from +4000 to +1900. The Broncos have one of the signature wins of the season, and they're tied record wise atop the AFC West.
11. Indianapolis Colts (+2000) LW: No. 13
The Colts bounced back with a blowout win over the Raiders in Week 5, and they moved from +4500 top +2000 to win the Super Bowl in the process. It may be time to start taking this team seriously as a contender for a top seed in the AFC.
12. Jacksonville Jaguars (+4500) LW: No. 11
The Jaguars take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night in Week 5 with a chance to move to 4-1.
13. Pittsburgh Steelers (+4500) LW: No. 12
The Steelers were on the bye in Week 5.
14. Seattle Seahawks (+5000) LW: No. 10
A late pick by Sam Darnold marred an otherwise great day, and now the Seahawks are now 3-2 and facing a lot of competition in a loaded NFC West.
15. Los Angeles Chargers (+1800) LW: No. 6
Back-to- back losses have hurt the Chargers in the AFC West, and the injuries are starting to mount with Rashawn Slater (done for the season), Joe Alt and Omarion Hampton now all banged up.
16. New England Patriots (+5500) LW: No. 23
The Patriots have jumped from +10000 to +5500 to win the Super Bowl after upsetting the Bills on Sunday night. Drake Maye looks to be the real deal, and Mike Vrabel's squad is in a prime spot to make the playoffs in the AFC.
17. Houston Texans (+4000) LW: No. 20
Is Houston back in the mix for the AFC South crown?
CJ Stroud had by far his best game of the season in a dominant win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5. Now, Houston is 2-3 and back down to +4000 to win the Super Bowl.
The Texans are certainly in the mix for a playoff spot in the AFC.
18. Minnesota Vikings (+6500) LW: No. 17
Minnesota is 3-2, but the team's offensive line injuries and quarterback play are extremely concerning in a loaded NFC North.
The Vikings actually fell from +5500 to +6500 to win the Super Bowl after winning in Week 5.
19. Chicago Bears (+13000) LW: No. 19
The Bears were on the bye in Week 5.
20. Dallas Cowboys (+11000) LW: No. 21
You can't move up too much for beating the New York Jets, but Dak Prescott has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league in 2025.
At 2-2-1, Dallas is certainly in the mix to make the playoffs, although its Super Bowl odds at +11000 are less than inspiring.
21. Atlanta Falcons (+11000) LW: No. 22
The Falcons were on the bye in Week 5.
22. Baltimore Ravens (+1700) LW: No. 14
Baltimore is 1-4 in the 2025 season and in serious danger of missing the playoffs with Lamar Jackson (hamstring) out of the lineup. The Ravens have a ton of injuries acorss the roster, and their defense has been one of the worst in the NFL.
23. Arizona Cardinals (+13000) LW: No. 18
A comedy of errors, including a lost fumble by Emari Demercado on the goal line (he was showboating), cost the Cardinals a win in Week 5. They're facing a massive uphill battle in a loaded NFC West.
24. Carolina Panthers (+50000) LW: No. 29
The Panthers orchestrated a massive comeback in Week 5, beating the Miami Dolphins to move to 2-3 in the 2025 season. Carolina likely isn't a playoff team, but it can be frisky from week to week -- especially if Bryce Young doesn't turn the ball over.
25. Cincinnati Bengals (+50000) LW: No. 24
The Bengals season may have ended when Joe Burrow got hurt, as Jake Browning as been awful in the 2025 season. Cincy has fallen all the way to +50000 to win the Super Bowl.
26. New Orleans Saints (+80000) LW: No. 31
New Orleans finally picked up a win in Week 5, knocking off the New York Giants, and it has played well enough to cover the spread on multiple occasions in 2025.
Spencer Rattler has been better than expected in his first full season as a starter, and the Saints are better than some of these other one-win teams.
27. New York Giants (+80000) LW: No. 25
New York's win in Week 4 was short-lived, as Jaxson Dart threw two picks in Week 5 and New York lost by double digits to the Saints.
New York is only going to win a handful of games in 2025.
28. Cleveland Browns (+40000) LW: No. 28
Dillon Gabriel's debut wasn't terrible, but he wasn't able to move the ball enough for the Browns to avoid a loss to the Vikings.
Still, the rookie likely earned at least a few more starts in 2025.
29. Las Vegas Raiders (+50000) LW: No. 26
Remember those two seasons where Geno Smith was decent? That seems to be long gone, as he's thrown nine picks in five games and the Raiders are off to a 1-4 start.
30. Miami Dolphins (+50000) LW: No. 30
Miami blew a 17-point lead to the Panthers in Week 5, and it's now just 1-4 in the 2025 season and +50000 to win the Super Bowl. This isn't a playoff team in the AFC.
31. Tennessee Titans (+80000) LW: No. 32
The Titans got a bunch of lucky breaks in Week 5, but they won their first game of the season. This team isn't making the playoffs, but it's no longer amongst the group of winless teams, which is now down to just one.
32. New York Jets (+80000) LW: No. 27
The Jets have yet to win a game in 2025, and Justin Fields' late-game stat padding has masked some ugly offensive showings in recent weeks.
This team is bound for a top-five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
