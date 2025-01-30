Former Steelers CB Finds New Team
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mark Gilbert has found a new football home, signing with the UFL's Memphis Showboats, the league announced.
Gilbert, 27, signed with the Steelers as an undrafted rookie in 2021 out of Duke. He didn't make the 53-man roster but did sign to their practice squad, where he started the season. Eventually, he was signed off the practice squad by the Detroit Lions, joining their active roster for the remainder of the year.
After failing to make the Lions in 2022, he eventually returned to Pittsburgh for another minor stint. From there, he signed with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL, where he led the league in interceptions in 2023.
He later spent time with the Miami Dolphins and USFL team Birmingham Stallions in 2023 and 2024, winning the USFL Championship last season.
While Gilbert continues to try and earn a place on an NFL roster, his efforts in the spring leagues have been noticed. As a standout for two teams, Gilbert continues to impress and will remain a hot name within the USFL with a bright future in the league.
He'll now look to help improve the Showboats, who finished 2-8 last season.
