Insider: Steelers Expressing Interest in Re-Signing Russell Wilson
The universal belief at this point in time is that the Pittsburgh Steelers will retain either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields as their starting quarterback next season.
While there's been more buzz surrounding Fields' name within that discussion, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that the Steelers have proclaimed their interest in re-signing Wilson and would welcome him back if the two sides could hammer out a mutually beneficial deal.
"Pittsburgh has expressed an interest in bringing him back, and I think we start there because they've got first dibs on the guy," Schefter said on Get Up. "But it has to make sense for both sides. And if there's a deal there that works for both of them, then they go ahead and do it. If not, then we start to flush out the options."
Wilson arrived in Pittsburgh on a one-year contract worth the veteran minimum last March after being released by the Denver Broncos. A calf injury he sustained at the beginning of training camp threatened his hold on the starting job over Fields, who was also acquired that offseason via trade from the Chicago Bears, but he returned before the end of the preseason and entered Week 1 as the top dog at the position.
A reaggravation of the injury would sideline Wilson for the first six games, however, during which Fields led the Steelers to a 4-2 record.
Upon Wilson's return in Week 7, he made up for lost time by guiding Pittsburgh to a 6-1 record in his first seven starts before the team fell apart with a five-game losing streak to finish the year.
In total, the 36-year-old threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions while earning the 10th Pro Bowl nod of his career as a replacement for the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen.
Wilson hasn't shied away from voicing his desire to remain with the Steelers, and the organization appears open to that possibility as well.
