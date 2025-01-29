Steelers QB Could Be Option for Titans
If Justin Fields doesn't return to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025, he shouldn't run into many complications in his search for a new home.
A former first-round pick at 25-years-old, Fields is the type of player front offices salivate over for his untapped potential while also accumulating plenty of experience in the NFL with 44 starts under his belt.
After arriving from the Chicago Bears via trade last March, he recorded 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and an interception through the air while rushing for 289 yards and five scores, guiding Pittsburgh to a 4-2 record in his six starts.
One potential destination that makes all the sense in the world for Fields is the Tennessee Titans, as laid out by Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron.
"With the No. 1 draft pick in hand, new Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi faces a difficult decision regarding the franchise's direction, particularly at quarterback," Cameron wrote. "Chad Brinker, Titans president of football operations, said the team 'won’t pass on a generational talent,' leading many to believe he’s referring to Colorado’s Travis Hunter. With Will Levis’ struggles, Tennessee will still want to address quarterback, and Fields is a cost-effective option with upside."
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith were nothing but complementary of Fields throughout the season, and it's clear that he's in the running to start for the team next year, if not the favorite over Russell Wilson and a host of other potential options.
There's no guarantee that things will go as planned in this circumstance, however, and should Pittsburgh pivot or Fields receive an offer in free agency that the organization isn't willing to match, the two sides could ostensibly move on from one another.
Despite the Titans' need at quarterback, they may instead choose to select Hunter or Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter with the top pick in the NFL Draft given that neither Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders are viewed as "can't miss" prospects.
In that scenario, Fields could come in, take over for Will Levis and help stabilize the position while Tennessee would focus on filling its other holes through the draft.
The Steelers assuredly don't want to lose Fields this offseason, but they also have to be prepared for that possibility to materialize.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!