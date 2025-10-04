Steelers Have NFL MVP? Next Superstar
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are 3-1, first in the AFC North and hold one of the NFL's best odds to make the playoffs. There's a long season ahead of them, but they seem to just be getting started, and it's sparking conversations about whether or not they have an award winner on their roster, and if there are some new superstars emerging.
The Steelers' team MVP through four games this season may be Patrick Queen. The inside linebacker has proven to be the leader of the defense and the energy behind it. His impact hasn't slowed, and what it's doing for the Steelers is making them elite.
"Over the first four weeks, his impact is showing up on the stat sheet and in other ways. He is tied with Payton Wilson for the most tackles on the team. Queen has 22 individual and 13 assisted tackles for 35 in three games, putting him on pace to exceed 115 total tackles for the fourth straight season," Steelers On SI reporter Jacob Punturi highlighted.
NFL MVP Rodgers
But he's not the NFL MVP. That might belong to Aaron Rodgers.
The 41-year-old arrived in Pittsburgh was plenty of criticism. Everyone was talking about how tying yourself to an older quarterback who struggled the last two years is a bad idea. Many said it would be the end of head coach Mike Tomlin because of it.
Through four games, Rodgers is tied for the fourth-most passing touchdowns in the league and has carried Pittsburgh's offense to a 3-1 start and doing everything he can to make it happen.
He's the heart and soul of a group that is still developing, all while making sure the Steelers win games. Right now, there may only be one player ahead of him as the NFL's MVP and that's Josh Allen. Otherwise, the 41-year-old is making a push for his fifth award.
New Superstar
On the other side of the football, the Steelers have a new superstar. Not star. Superstar.
Nick Herbig has taken over and the Steelers now have decisions to make. With Alex Highsmith likely returning, Pittsburgh needs to decide how they're going to utilize their three outside linebackers. It's not about benching Herbig or Highsmith, though, it's about utilizing their talent as much as they can.
Keeping Herbig and Highsmith on the field with Watt is going to be a game-changer for the Steelers. One that could take this already great defense to the next level. And learning how to make it happen will be the most important practice for head coach Mike Tomlin and defensive coordinator Teryl Austin.
