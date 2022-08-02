Three Steelers Nearing Return From Injuries

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearing the return for a number of starters. Head coach Mike Tomlin reported that safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and defensive tackles Larry Ogunjobi and Tyson Alualu are close to being back at practice.

All three have yet to practice at training camp. Fitzpatrick was placed on the non-football injury list with a wrist injury that happened on vacation. Alualu started on the Physically Unable to Perform list with knee swelling, and Ogunjobi has been cleared to play, but is easing into practice after foot surgery.

The Steelers have a little over a week remaining at training camp, and would like to see all three on the field before the regular season. In their absence, Damontae Kazee (safety), Chris Wormley (defensive end) and Montravious Adams (nose tackle) who have see more playing time.

Pittsburgh is also dealing with injuries to Chase Claypool (shoulder), Miles Killebrew (pectoral), Marcus Allen (hamstring), Jeremy McNichols (shoulder), Najee Harris (foot) and Levi Wallace (illness).

