T.J. Watt Gives Speech After Winning DPOY

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Gives Speech After Winning Defensive Player of the Year
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt won his first career Defensive Player of the Year award, being named the NFL's 2021 defensive MVP.
After receiving the award from his brother J.J., Watt gave a speech thanking the Steelers organization and talking about his dedication moving forward.
"I grew up coming to this award show, I think I've been here five or six times, I never came home with hardware," Watt said. "But every time I left more motivated than the time I got here. And I promise this only motivates me more."
Watt tied the NFL's single-season sack record, recording 22.5 as he led the league for a second-straight season. He became the eighth Steelers player to win Defensive Player of the Year. Safety Troy Polamalu won it last in 2010 and linebacker James Harrison won it in 2008.
