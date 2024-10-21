Steelers' George Pickens Makes Unreal Catch Against Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens is having himself a day against the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football.
Early in the third quarter on a 3rd-and-7 from Pittsburgh's own 24-yard line, quarterback Russell Wilson lofted a ball that deflected off the helmet of Jets defensive back Isaiah Oliver and into the waiting hands of Pickens, who fought hard to maintain possession as he picked up a 37-yard first down.
The Steelers ended up settling for a Chris Boswell 21-yard field goal on the drive after traveling down to New York's 3-yard line, which put them up 16-15 with 7:49 left in the game.
Halfway through the third quarter, Pickens leads all Pittsburgh receivers with four catches for 104 yards and a touchdown, which occurred with 27 seconds left in the first half.
He has shown off his chemistry with Wilson, which partially developed when the signal caller was healthy in the summer and towards the end of the preseason. The 23-year-old performed well with Justin Fields at the helm as well, notching a team-leading 44 receptions and 363 yards, but Wilson's style of play may better suit Pickens' skill set.
The third-year receiver has gone through his ups and downs so far this season, but there's no denying just how important he is to the passing offense. He's the most talented passing game weapon currently present on the Steelers' roster, and the team would be wise to continue feeding him the ball as much as possible.
Pickens was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of the University of Georgia, where he won the national championship during his final year with the program.
Entering Week 7, he had posted 141 catches for 2,304 yards and nine touchdowns over the course of his career.
