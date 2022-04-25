Insider Says Steelers Will Select First QB in NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be the first team in the 2022 NFL Draft to select a quarterback, according to ESPN's Todd McShay.

McShay said earlier that he's heard the first QB off the board might not come until pick 20 with the Steelers.

"As it stands right now, my sources don't believe there is a team in the top 19 picks that will be drafting a QB," McShay wrote. "There's always a shock on draft night, and teams always look to trade up for a signal-caller, but the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 20 is the first spot I'm hearing serious QB consideration."

The Steelers have been linked to Malik Willis throughout the draft process, but many believed they'd have to make a move up to go get him. According to ESPN's draft analyst, they might be able to sit tight and find their guy in the first round.

"Word is that the Steelers like Liberty's Willis, so the question for Pittsburgh GM Kevin Colbert and coach Mike Tomlin: Can they pull a Bill Belichick and just hold tight for their guy?" McShay added.

