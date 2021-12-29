Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    Trai Turner on Steelers New O-Line Coach Chris Morgan

    The veteran guard discusses how the Pittsburgh Steelers are handling a late-season coaching change.
    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have promoted Chris Morgan to the interim offensive line coach following the departure of Adrian Klemm for the University of Oregon. 

    A coaching change this late in the season is never a natural move for a football team, but the Steelers are looking forward to what Morgan can bring to a struggling group. 

    Head coach Mike Tomlin said he'll give Morgan a chance to prove his worth at the position for consideration as a full-time o-line coach next season. 

    For the players, they're working to keep their energy positive with the change.

    "I know a lot about coach C-Mo," right guard Trai Turner said. "I was able to play against him a few times. I like the way that he coaches and the energy that he brings, and I'm excited to get to work with him full-time."

    Turner doesn't expect too much of a change but is yet to see how Morgan addresses a game plan prior to a game. 

    Players found out about the news the same way the media and fans did, but said the focus is on the games ahead and the Steelers playoff push. 

    "I appreciate the energy that he poured into the room and poured into the guys," Turner said on the departure of Klemm. "I know he's going to do good things where he's going. Now, it's time to focus on the guys that we have in the room and what coach C-Mo can offer to the room."

