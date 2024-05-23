All Steelers

Watch: Steelers' Calvin Austin Shows Off Insane Speed

The Pittsburgh Steelers wideout looks to take a step forward in year three.

Noah Strackbein

Dec 23, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III scores a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III scores a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports / Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin is turning heads at Organized Team Activities, showing off his 4.3 speed and newly-improved footwork as he looks to take on a bigger role within the offense this season.

After the trade of Diontae Johnson, the Steelers are looking for a WR2 behind George Pickens. While rookie Roman Wilson should be able to handle some of that role, Austin is viewed as the next candidate, and has come into OTAs ready to show his improvement.

Austin told All Steelers he worked with Delfonte Diamond during the offseason, one of the biggest wide receivers coaches in the NFL. He also spent plenty of time working with former teammate Diontae Johnson and Pickens.

Austin will need to utilize his speed to earn a bigger place on the depth chart, but with both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields at quarterback, he should get plenty of opportunities to win deep balls against defensive backs.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

﻿Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel

Published
Noah Strackbein

NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.