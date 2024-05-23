Watch: Steelers' Calvin Austin Shows Off Insane Speed
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin is turning heads at Organized Team Activities, showing off his 4.3 speed and newly-improved footwork as he looks to take on a bigger role within the offense this season.
After the trade of Diontae Johnson, the Steelers are looking for a WR2 behind George Pickens. While rookie Roman Wilson should be able to handle some of that role, Austin is viewed as the next candidate, and has come into OTAs ready to show his improvement.
Austin told All Steelers he worked with Delfonte Diamond during the offseason, one of the biggest wide receivers coaches in the NFL. He also spent plenty of time working with former teammate Diontae Johnson and Pickens.
Austin will need to utilize his speed to earn a bigger place on the depth chart, but with both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields at quarterback, he should get plenty of opportunities to win deep balls against defensive backs.
