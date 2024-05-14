All Steelers

Browns Claim Former Steelers OT

A division rival has picked up a former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman.

Stephen Thompson

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State offensive lineman Kellen Diesch (OL10) goes
Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State offensive lineman Kellen Diesch (OL10) goes / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- A former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman has found a new home with a division rival after the Steeler released him earlier in the week.

The Cleveland Browns announced they had claimed Kellen Diesch, a third-year offensive lineman out of Arizona State, off of waivers following his release from the Steelers. Diesch spent all of about 24 hours on the open market after losing his spot with the Steelers.

Deisch entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent signing of the Miami Dolphins in 2022 following a successful two seasons as a graduate transfer at Arizona State. The Dolphins waived him in August of 2022 and he caught on with the Bears practice squad the following day. After spending the 2022 season on Chicago's practice squad, he was waived again and signed with the Steelers on a reserve/futures contract in January of this year.

The Steelers have invested heavily in their offensive line over the past two draft classes and free agency periods, making it tough for other linemen to earn snaps. Now Deisch will get an opportunity elsewhere at the NFL level.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

﻿Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel

Published
Stephen Thompson

STEPHEN THOMPSON

Stephen Thompson graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications and political science from Pitt in April 2022 after spending four years as a sports writer and editor at The Pitt News, the University of Pittsburgh's independent, student-run newspaper. He primarily worked the Pitt men's basketball beat, and filled in on coverage of football, volleyball, softball, gymnastics and lacrosse, in addition to other sports as needed. His work at The Pitt News has won awards from the Pennsylvania News Media Association and Associated College Press. During the spring and summer of 2021, Stephen interned for Pittsburgh Sports Now, covering baseball in western Pennsylvania. Hailing from Washington D.C., family ties have cultivated a love of Boston's professional teams and Pitt athletics, and a fascination with sports in general. 