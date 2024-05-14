Browns Claim Former Steelers OT
PITTSBURGH -- A former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman has found a new home with a division rival after the Steeler released him earlier in the week.
The Cleveland Browns announced they had claimed Kellen Diesch, a third-year offensive lineman out of Arizona State, off of waivers following his release from the Steelers. Diesch spent all of about 24 hours on the open market after losing his spot with the Steelers.
Deisch entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent signing of the Miami Dolphins in 2022 following a successful two seasons as a graduate transfer at Arizona State. The Dolphins waived him in August of 2022 and he caught on with the Bears practice squad the following day. After spending the 2022 season on Chicago's practice squad, he was waived again and signed with the Steelers on a reserve/futures contract in January of this year.
The Steelers have invested heavily in their offensive line over the past two draft classes and free agency periods, making it tough for other linemen to earn snaps. Now Deisch will get an opportunity elsewhere at the NFL level.
