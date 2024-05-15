Report: Steelers Home Opener Announced
PITTSBURGH -- Reports about the Pittsburgh Steelers schedule have slowly trickled in just hours before the full 2024 slate is set to be officially revealed.
A slew of road games have already been leaked but a now a potential home opener opponent has come to light and it's the Los Angeles Chargers, who will visit Acrisure Stadium in Week 3, according to a report from Andrew Fillipponi from 93.7 The Fan. Alex Amster was first to report the news.
The Steelers haven't faced the Chargers since 2021, when they dropped a 41-37 barn-burner at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Ben Roethlisberger threw for 273 yards - 194 of which went to Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool - and three touchdowns. But he was outdueled by Justin Herbert, who accounted for 472 combined passing and rushing yards, 3 passing touchdowns and one interception.
Both sides have reinvented their coaching staffs and personnel, with the Steelers having hired an new offensive coordinator, wide receivers and quarterbacks coaches while completely turning over the quarterbacks room and trading receiver Diontae Johnson. Meanwhile the Chargers brought in former Michigan Wolverines and San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh to lead a group that no longer includes Keenan Allen and Austin Eckler, who torched the Steelers for a combined 227 total yards and four touchdowns in their last meeting.
The full Steelers schedule will be officially announced later tonight at 8 p.m. on ESPN.
