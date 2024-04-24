Steelers Best Shot to Land Star is Center
PITTSBURGH -- If the Pittsburgh Steelers want a near-sure thing in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, they'll take a center. At least that's what the analytics say.
EPSN's Paul Hembo recently posted a list of stats from the first round of the NFL Draft, showcasing what positions have the best percentage of making it in the league compared to what positions are more likely to be a bust. And at the top of the list with the least bust percentage is Pittsburgh's biggest need - a center.
Of every position drafted in the first round from 2000-2019, the center position has had just one miss. That being said, they've had just 12 total selections compared to positions like edge rusher (104) and wide receiver (77). Still, center carries a 92% hit rate in Round 1.
The Steelers could highlight three options at the position with the 20th pick. Oregon's Jackson Powers-Johnson and Duke's Graham Barton are seemingly the top two names in the draft class, but West Virginia's Zach Frazier is climbing boards and could find himself making his way into the first round as well.
The Steelers will also be looking at offensive tackle, cornerbacks and wide receivers early in the NFL Draft. Of the group, tackle has the highest hit percentage with 59%, trailing just center. Of 64 players selected, 38 have worked out.
