Diontae Johnson Addresses Trade From Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers' decision to trade him to the Carolina Panthers surprised Diontae Johnson.

Stephen Thompson

Dec 31, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) / Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- Reports at the time indicated that former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson was the one who initiated his own trade to the Carolina Panthers but his comments to the media this week indicated otherwise.

Johnson addressed the move from the Steelers to the Panthers, saying that he didn't expect to be traded this offseason. Johnson added that he was eager to get a fresh start with his new team and quickly moved on after the trade went through.

"I was surprised [when the trade happened] but blessed at the same time, you know - fresh start somewhere," Johnson said. "I had been in Pittsburgh for five years. Coming here, it's different. Just still trying to get acclimated and I'm enjoying the process so far."

Johnson said that the trade does add a chip to his shoulder but was understanding that the nature of the NFL leads to moves like this. Now he's simply focused on the Panthers and helping them improve on a 2-15 campaign in 2023.

"It's a business at the end of the day and I can only control what I can control," Johnson said. "I'm appreciative of the Panthers taking a chance on me and giving me a fresh start. I'm here to work and turn things around."

Stephen Thompson

