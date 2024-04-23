Steelers Get Asking Price for Brandon Aiyuk
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly interested in San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, but if they're going to add the 26-year-old, they're going to have to give up something big.
According to San Francisco Chronicle’s Mike Silver, the 49ers are open to discussing a trade for Aiyuk, but only at the cost of a first-round pick.
"There is a sense among high-ranking executives that Brandon Aiyuk is available for the right price. To this point, the 49ers are asking for a first round pick," Silver writes.
The Steelers currently hold the 20th pick in the first round, but to this point, haven't shown much indication that they're willing to part ways with it. Their next pick comes at No. 51, which may be more interesting for them in a trade - and the 33rd Team's Ari Meroiv recently pointed out that the pressure of the NFL Draft may change some things about the 49ers' thought process with Aiyuk.
To this point, 49ers general manager John Lynch has been consistent that the team wants to get a long-term deal done. Still, Aiyuk doesn't seem to be on the same page. Despite his agent claiming on social media that any reports of a potential trade are false, Aiyuk is still posting things on his social media indicating he believes something big will happen on draft night.
The Steelers have reportedly discussed their intended package for Aiyuk, and with the draft nearing, it's still a trade worth monitoring.
