Former Steelers CB Praises Top Center Prospect
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerbacks and current scout, Ike Taylor, sees everything he wants to out of Duke center Graham Barton.
The Steelers brought Barton in for a visit and sent offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to his Pro Day. Now, he's considered a likely option for them in the first round, and Taylor believes that pick could lead to great things once Barton is in Pittsburgh.
"This is what I think about when I think about Graham Barton — you mix a grizzly bear, you put in a ballerina, and you put in a lion,”Taylor said on the Bleav in Steelers Podcast. “Those people don’t come around too often."
Barton spent most of his time in college playing left tackle after arriving at Duke as a center. But with shorter arms than most NFL tackles, he's expected to bounce inside and has been working at center throughout the NFL Draft process.
Pittsburgh has been mocked as the landing spot for Barton plenty this offseason, and with the Duke star becoming a clear-cut first-round pick, he's a realistic option for them at No. 20.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Steelers Love LSU Star in First Round
- Mock Draft: Steelers Double Dip at WR, CB
- Steelers QBs Under Fire for Sack Issues
- Steelers Named Candidate for Washington WR
- Buccaneers Name Steelers as Trade Spot