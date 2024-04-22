All Steelers

Former Steelers CB Praises Top Center Prospect

One former Pittsburgh Steelers player loves what they see out of the top center.

Noah Strackbein

Nov 11, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Graham Barton
Nov 11, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Graham Barton / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerbacks and current scout, Ike Taylor, sees everything he wants to out of Duke center Graham Barton.

The Steelers brought Barton in for a visit and sent offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to his Pro Day. Now, he's considered a likely option for them in the first round, and Taylor believes that pick could lead to great things once Barton is in Pittsburgh.

"This is what I think about when I think about Graham Barton — you mix a grizzly bear, you put in a ballerina, and you put in a lion,”Taylor said on the Bleav in Steelers Podcast. “Those people don’t come around too often."

Barton spent most of his time in college playing left tackle after arriving at Duke as a center. But with shorter arms than most NFL tackles, he's expected to bounce inside and has been working at center throughout the NFL Draft process.

Pittsburgh has been mocked as the landing spot for Barton plenty this offseason, and with the Duke star becoming a clear-cut first-round pick, he's a realistic option for them at No. 20.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel

Published
Noah Strackbein

NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.