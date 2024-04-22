Mock Draft: Steelers Double Dip at WR, CB
PITTSBURGH -- The 2024 NFL Draft is almost here and it's a critical juncture for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They've been aggressive in free agency to start this offseason and will look to compliment the re-tooled roster with a strong draft class.
The Steelers have a laundry list of needs and will look to fill as many of them as possible with their seven selections this year.
Round 1, Pick 20: Graham Barton, OC, Duke
There's no getting around it - the Steelers need a center sorely and Barton, who's athletic and nasty in the run game, which sounds like a good fit for a team that figures to run the ball quite a bit this season. No need to over think it. Trading back, reaching on a receiver or taking a corner are all luxuries while center remains unsolved. Grab Barton now and figure the rest out later.
Round 2, Pick 51: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
Moving down the list of priorities, we find the Steelers' next WR2 - at least that's the hope. Wilson is older with elite speed and he players bigger than his 5'11 frame with his catch radius. He'll have to prove he can cut it as a blocker at the NFL level to make it onto the field in this offense, however.
Round 3, Pick 84: Maason Smith, DT, LSU
The Steelers get a little meaner, deeper and younger up front in the third round, taking 6'5 and 315-pound Maason Smith. He and Keeanu Benton could be a special pairing on the interior of the defensive line when they are able to get some experience under their belts.
Round 3, Pick 98: Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky
Phillips brings some slot-outside versatility that the Steelers could use. His size makes some scouts think he could be limited to a slot cornerback role but he's a good enough athlete that it's worth a shot with the second third round pick. This is good value for the Steelers, who are extremely thin at cornerback heading into draft week.
Round 4, Pick 119: Matt Goncalves, OT, Pitt
Okay, we've put off tackle for long enough. The Steelers are liable to address this need in the first round but if not, waiting to try and find a Day Three steal is the next best option. Goncalves stands out as a run blocker and will enter camp as the backup to Dan Moore Jr. with a chance to play his way up the depth chart.
Round 6, Pick 178: Al Blades Jr., CB, Duke
The Steelers double-dip on Duke prospects and take a defensive back in Blades that has an NFL pedigree and frame. He's a good athlete but there are concerns about his technique, so he'll likely need some time to get coached up at the NFL level before he's ready to take significant snaps.
Round 6, Pick 195: Josh Cephus, WR, UTSA
With their final pick in the 2024 Draft, the Steelers take a flyer on a wideout with some awesome athletic upside that will add size to a room that desperately needs it.
