Buccaneers Name Steelers as Trade Spot
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may have a team ready to make a move during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. During his pre-draft press conference, Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht made it known that at the Steelers' selection, they'll start to think of trades.
"I'd say around pick 20, we'll know if we want to start attempting to move up or not," Licht said. "I would say right now, I like the thought of the way I really have a lot of trust in my staff – both the coaching staff and the scouting staff – and how we've been operating. Those picks seem pretty important to me, right now."
The Steelers have been tabbed a landing spot for multiple teams, including the Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders. There's also been talk about them trading up from pick No. 20 to jump forward and select an offensive tackle.
Pittsburgh currently holds the 20th and 51st picks in the first two rounds and then two third-round picks to follow. Their top needs include offensive tackle, center, wide receiver and cornerback - and while a first-round pick allows them to have more options, they may think of moving out of the pick if their draft board is still stocked at 20.
The Buccaneers currently hold the 26th pick in the first round.
The Steelers haven't moved down in the first round of the draft since 2001, but with Omar Khan in the building, it feels that anything is possible at all times. If Pittsburgh believes they could acquire more by jumping back six spots, it'll likely happen.
