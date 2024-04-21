Steelers QBs Under Fire for Sack Issues
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers totally revamped their quarterback room this offseason, adding Russell Wilson and Justin Fields - and Kyle Allen - while trading Kenny Pickett, releasing Mitch Trubisky and letting Mason Rudolph walk.
But not everyone is overly convinced it's going to work out. Despite the improvements by name, the Steelers' new quarterback room does has some concerns. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky pointed out one, saying Pittsburgh might be in trouble because their quarterbacks get themselves in trouble with sacks.
"Who’s going to take the less ridiculous sacks? In the last two seasons, Russell Wilson has taken 100 sacks. Justin Fields has taken 99," Orlovsky said on ESPN. "No other quarterback in the NFL has taken more than 80. So who could get that out of there game just a little bit? Justin, I would be more inclined because he’s younger."
Orlovsky questioned if the Steelers have a quarterback capable of creating more good than bad, and if they can get rid of some negative plays that guys like Pickett and Trubisky created as starters.
"And which one of these two guys gets rid of the negative plays? Negative plays are sacks, fumbles and interceptions," Orlovsky said. "Here’s another one: Justin Fields in the last two seasons has 145 negative plays. Russell Wilson has 135. No other quarterback in the NFL has a buck 15 (115). So you’re intrigued, you’re encouraged, but which one of those guys gets rid of those fatal flaws of their game more constantly?"
Orlovsky's comments opened the door for Joe Dolan to discuss the situation on the Ross Tucker Podcast and rip into the Steelers QBs.
"I think the Steelers could clone Dermontti Dawson, Mike Webster, Alan Faneca and Tunch Ilkin, and still give up 60 sacks next year, because Justin Fields and Russell Wilson are the two biggest sack eaters in the NFL," Dolan said.
As of now, Wilson is expected to start in 2024 and comes off a season with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Fields will get an opportunity to compete, but with a 10-28 record as a starter, Pittsburgh may look for him to develop for a season before seeing what he brings.
