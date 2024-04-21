Analyst Names Steelers Candidate for Washington WR
PITTSBURGH -- After an offseason that has seen the Pittsburgh Steelers much of their wide receiver room, fans and analysts alike have been looking ahead to the NFL Draft for options to shore up a group that is currently led by only George Pickens and Calvin Austin. ESPN journalist Mina Kimes thinks that one of the teams that could be in the market for trading up for a wideout is the Steelers
More specifically, Kimes believes that the Steelers should be one of the teams in the market for a trade that would net them Washington wide receiever Rome Odunze.
“I don’t think I’ve seen a single mock draft that doesn’t have the Falcons taking Dallas Turner at eight. I wanna throw you a possibility, though, if you’re the Falcons, and you get a call from a team looking to trade up because they want to leapfrog the Bears for Rome Odunze, it could be the Jets, it could be the Colts, it could be the Steelers. Do you consider it if you believe Turner isn’t significantly better than the other pass-rushers,”Kimes said on the TV show, NFL Live.
Odunze was part of the Washington Huskies team that lost in the College Football Championship this year. Helmed by Michael Penix Jr., Odunze was the primary receiver on a team which averaged 462.1 yards per game. Odunze is currently seen as a top-3 option at wide receiver by most journalists, along with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Buccaneers Name Steelers as Trade Spot
- Insider: Steelers Could Sign Dolphins C
- Russell Wilson Showing Love to Steelers O-Line
- Steelers Land Brandon Aiyuk in Latest Mock Draft
- Brandon Aiyuk Posts Cryptic Message About Potential Steelers Trade