Steelers Named Landing Spot for First-Round QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers appear largely set at quarterback after adding Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and Kyle Allen to the roster early this offseason. Quarterback might have been a position they target at some point during this weekend's draft but most figured it wouldn't be until Day 3, if at all.
But NFL insider Mike Florio has a different idea - he believes the Steelers could in fact spring for Washington quarterback Michael Penix - widely considered a first-round talent and one of the top playera available at his position - with the 20th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
"They've done their homework on him," Florio told 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi.
The Steelers certainly have done their homework on him. Three weeks ago, Penix confirmed that he would travel to Pittsburgh for a top-30 visit. He was the first signal-caller they scouted during the draft process but he seemed to be only on the fringes of their draft board with Fields and Wilson in place.
Penix's stock has shot up ever since, after he ran a 4.53-second 40-yard dash and excelled passing on air at his Washington Pro Day.
Penix's story began at Indiana, where he battled injuries but still managed to earn a reputation as one of the best players in school history. In 21 games over four seasons, he threw for 4,197 yards and 29 touchdowns to 15 interceptions. During the shortened 2020 season, he led the Hoosiers to a 6-2 record and a No. 12 ranking in the final College Football Playoff rankings that marked their best finish since 1967.
At Washington, he went on another historic run, accounting for 9,544 passing yards, 74 total touchdowns and just 19 interceptions on the way to Maxwell Award honors, Heisman finalist distinction and a national championship game berth for the Huskies.
The Steelers don't appear poised to land a quarterback on Day 1 of the NFL Draft, but in a year this wide open, anything can happen.
