Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About Steelers Rookies
PITTSBURGH -- After a Pittsburgh Steelers draft seen as a success by many fans and analysts, Rhett Lewis of NFL Network had bold predictions regarding the future of some of the Steelers' selections. Lewis, who was doing post-draft coverage on NFL Total Access, made bold predictions about former Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson as well as NC State linebacker Payton Wilson.
Lewis says that, at the end of the 2024 season, both Roman Wilson and Payton Wilson will win their respective Rookie of the Year Awards.
“Sign him up already for a hundred tackles already,” Lewis said of Payton Wilson,“It’s gonna happen. He was an absolute monster on the field for NC State. [He has a] GPS to the football. Blew up the Combine with his athleticism. He’s had some injury concerns, which led to the fall down the draft board, but he landed in a great spot there.”
With many regarding the Steelers pick of Wilson a steal due to his stellar season, a possible Rookie of the Year award could be on the horizon for the linebacker. Wilson finished his 2023 season by winning the Butkus Award, given to best linebacker, as well as the Bednarik, given to the best defensive player.
Payton Wilson will have to compete against a group of talented players that includes Jared Verse, Laiatu Latu and Dallas Turner for the defensive award this coming season.
When it comes to the other side of the ball, Lewis also believes that Roman Wilson will get his respective Rookie of The Year award.
“I’m giving (OROY) to Roman Wilson,” he said. “So Roman Wilson and Payton Wilson… there it is your rookies of the year.”
On the offensive side of the ball, however, Roman Wilson will have steeper competition. Especially considering the first 14 picks of the draft were on the offensive side, Wilson will have to compete against players such as Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Rome Odunze and Drake Maye for the award.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Report: Steelers Closing in on 'Significant Playmaker'
- Steelers Target Tyler Boyd to Make FA Decision Soon
- Steelers Add Joey Porter's Cousins to Minicamp Roster
- Steelers Could Still Make WR Trade
- Steelers Still Need One More Piece