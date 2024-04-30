Steelers Have New WR Option in Free Agency
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly "closing in" on a playmaker, with rumors flying around that they're looking for a wide receiver trade. But a better option may have just hit the open market.
With the additions of Brian Thomas through the NFL Draft and Gabe Davis in free agency, the Jacksonville Jaguars have moved on from Zay Jones, releasing the veteran wide receiver. Viewed as the No. 2 or No. 3 option with the Jaguars last season, he's likely looking for a similar role with his next team, and the Steelers may be the fit.
Pittsburgh is hunting for another starter next to George Pickens and to take some of the pressure off of rookie third-round pick Roman Wilson. If they want a player who can work as either the two or three, Jones may be their best bet.
The 29-year-old played just nine games last season, but the year prior, he caught 82 passes for 823 yards and five touchdowns - his best season in the NFL.
It's not the same addition as Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel, but Jones is cheaper and brings reliable hands and versatility to Pittsburgh's offense. His name could be one to watch if the Steelers are as all-in on adding a wideout as they're rumored to be.
