Steelers' Roman Wilson Drawing Legendary Comparisons
PITTSBURGH -- Following a draft that pleased many Pittsburgh Steelers fans, one of the Steelers' picks has received quite high praise. Roman Wilson, the 84th pick of the draft in the third round, is the Steelers' newest wide receiver.
Dave Helman of the NFL on Fox podcast had high praise, comparing Wilson to former Steelers great wide receiver Hines Ward.
“This just feels like a Pittsburgh pick,” Helman said. “Very Hines Ward-y in my opinion. Roman Wilson can play everywhere... He’s gritty, does the dirty work. Promise you, he’s going to lay a block or two over the course of his rookie year.”
Both receivers will have entered the league as undersized, physical options at the wide receiver position.
With 1,000 catches for 12,083 yards, Ward has left Wilson large shoes to fill. With 85 career receiving touchdowns, Ward was one of the most dominant wide receivers of his time. Ward also helped lead the Steelers to their 5th and 6th Super Bowls, being one of the primary targets for Ben Roethlisberger during his career.
With a 4.41 40-yard dash, Wilson enters the league as threat both with his speed and physicality, and had the collegiate statistics to show for it. In the 2023 season, Wilson played in all 15 games, catching 48 passes for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns as Vikings draft pick J.J. McCarthy's primary receiver.
