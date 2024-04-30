Steelers Rookie Named Best UDFA
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may have found a diamond in the rough at cornerback when they signed West Virginia All-American Beanie Bishop as an undrafted free agent.
Following the UDFA signings from the 2024 NFL Draft class, NFL Network's Chad Reuter broke down his list of the top players at each position. Ranked as the top undrafted cornerback in the class is Steelers' very own Bishop.
The 5-foot-10 cornerback from Kentucky led college football with 20 pass break ups last season, while also adding four interceptions and 67 tackles to his resume. He ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the Big 12 Pro Day, and carries the ability to play inside at the cornerback position.
With the Steelers, Bishop could have an opportunity to make the roster and find himself earning playing time as a rookie. The team currently doesn't have a starting slot cornerback, and with Bishop coming in with plenty of upside, he may be fighting for the job by the end of training camp.
The upside is real in the West Virginia product. He'll have to translate his game to the NFL level, but most see the potential he brings with him to Pittsburgh.
