Steelers Sign Former Merrimack DB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have added another rookie defensive back this offseason following the conclusion of the NFL Draft as they prepare for rookie minicamp.
That defensive back is former Merrimack Warrior, Darion McKenzie, a 6'3 and 183-pound prospect that is taking his shot at the NFL after five seasons in college. His school announced the signing on Twitter, but the Steelers have yet to make an official announcement.
McKenzie appeared in 43 total games in college and racked up 84 total tackles, 7 interceptions and 31 total passes defended. His best season was by far the 2021 campaign, when he racked up 34 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 9 passes defended and a forced fumble.
The Steelers are young and largely unproven at cornerback right now. Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson figure to sit atop the depth chart, with Cory Trice and Darius Rush following behind after de facto redshirt rookie years. The Steelers added Ryan Watts from Texas in the sixth round of the 2024 Draft and West Virginia's Beanie Bishop as an undrafted free agent.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Steelers Rookie Named Best UDFA
- Steelers Have New WR Option in Free Agency
- Roman Wilson Drawing Legendary Comparisons
- Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About Steelers Rookies
- Report: Steelers Closing in on 'Significant Playmaker'