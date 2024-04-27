Steelers Draft N.C. State LB Payton Wilson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding their first defensive player of the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson with their first third-round pick, No. 84 overall.
The Steelers added three offensive players to start the draft, selecting Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu, West Virginia center Zach Frazier and Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson. They'll now head to the other side of the ball, with the addition of an inside linebacker.
Wilson is a 6-foot-4, 235-pound linebacker who ran a 4.4 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. During his time at NC State, he recorded 402 tackles, 48 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, seven interceptions, 13 pass deflections, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.
Wilson comes to Pittsburgh with an opportunity to earn instant playing time. Despite the addition of Patrick Queen in free agency, the team has no timeline on the return of Cole Holcomb. Wilson will head to training camp with a shot to compete for playing time with Elandon Roberts and Mark Robinson.
The Steelers will head into Day 3 of the NFL Draft with one fourth-round pick (No. 119) and two sixth-round picks (No. 178 and 195).
